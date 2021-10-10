There’s a Willy Wonka prequel, because of course there is. And it stars twentysomething Timothée Chalamet, because of course it does. The young actor, about to be seen headlining the latest cinematic stab at Frank Herbert’s Dune, personally dropped the first look at him as the iconic Roald Dahl character on social media. And it inspired a lot of different reactions, because of course it did.

Chalamet took to both Instagram and Twitter to drop two separate images. One shows him in a raspberry turncoat and old-timey hat, looking very serious. Apparently it will take some doing for him to evolve into the weirdo eccentric embodied by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005. The other picture was a close-up on his signature cane, which boasts a tiny wrapped gift, presumably containing chocolate.

It was an unexpected Sunday surprise, and while many were delighted to see everyone’s favorite floppy-haired young movie star taking on the beloved chocolatier of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it also inspired a lot of yuks.

timothee chalamet willy wonka is what happens when a hollywood focus group tries to create a tumblr sexyman. pic.twitter.com/k0Neh1DkwC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) October 10, 2021

Some thought his coat looked familiar.

you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/EryFi6gigR — Spooky Yaki Mansion (@SuperYakiShop) October 10, 2021

Is Willy Wonka going on an adventure? pic.twitter.com/4J1BCmvXoC — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) October 10, 2021

Some thought he looked like a Brooklyn hipster.

Brave choice to make Willy Wonka’s origin story set in 2010 Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/cqtJBCByJK — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 10, 2021

Others tried to wrestle with the idea of Hot Willy Wonka.

In this one, Wonka fucks. https://t.co/pZOvmC7RsO — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 10, 2021

oh jesus now everybody about to be thirsting over willy wonka aGAIN https://t.co/7bNLmz4zq0 — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) October 10, 2021

i never thought i would want to fuck willy wonka but here we are pic.twitter.com/GVq53sW8RB — cris 💌🧛🏼‍♀️ (@ifeeIkindafree) October 10, 2021

Here's the first picture of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. When I die bury me in his cheekbones pic.twitter.com/QGsOoHssti — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 10, 2021

if we’re not learning about wonka’s sex life, I don’t want it — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) October 10, 2021

Some thought that Hot Willy Wonka was not a great idea.

the sexification of willy wonka needs to stop. — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) October 10, 2021

The bimbofication of Willy Wonka pic.twitter.com/iarh5IWoks — J Goodie (@Frolicious98) October 10, 2021

Others thought he was no Gene Wilder.

Whoever says Johnny Depp is the better Willy Wonka is just wrong. Point blank. It will ALWAYS be Gene Wilder. pic.twitter.com/BIKA1NpsML — Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) October 10, 2021

Or no Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp as Willy wonka remains superior pic.twitter.com/TPn20TF4D3 — Little Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@Sweeney_Depp) October 10, 2021

Some wondered if they’ll wind up modernizing a classic character in creative ways.

William Wonka Jr. uses his inheritance to buy the Wonka Factory, layoff the Oompa Loompas for trying to unionize, and rebrand WonkaVision, a subscription-based streaming service with an emphasis on diversity, inclusivity, political discourse, and TikTok influencers pic.twitter.com/TBA2uwYMGo — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 10, 2021

But maybe, some pointed out, Willy Wonka is just too weird for this world.