Today Is Brought To You By The Best Dog Toy Ever

#Dogs
News & Culture Writer
05.01.14 6 Comments

I don’t have much context to go with this photo, found on imgur, other than it appears to be a Rottweiler holding a rubber toy shaped like cartoonish mouth — causing it to look like something out of Roger Rabbit or perhaps my ultimate fantasy nightmare dream:

Either way, I think it could use a bit of creative embellishment to make it just perfect…

Yep, there we go. NAILED IT.

