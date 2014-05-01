Today Is Brought To You By The Best Dog Toy Ever

I don’t have much context to go with this photo, found on imgur, other than it appears to be a Rottweiler holding a rubber toy shaped like cartoonish mouth — causing it to look like something out of Roger Rabbit or perhaps my ultimate fantasy nightmare dream:
Either way, I think it could use a bit of creative embellishment to make it just perfect…
Yep, there we go. NAILED IT.
It’s not a toy. It is an eventually fatal side effect from mixing dog shampoo, flea repellant and beggin strips. Dog owners should avoid giving their dogs those three items at the same time.
+1
Thanks Obama.
Looks like the Joker got to it
Simpsons did it
awww wook at his eyes.