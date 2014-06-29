Today Is Brought To You By This Cat That Doesn’t Like Having Q-Tips Thrown At It

Not to inundate you all with cat related content today, but I just couldn’t pass up on these photos of this cat, via Reddit and Imgur, having Q-tips hucked at it. This cat really doesn’t like having Q-tips thrown at it. Or then again, maybe it really really likes having Q-tips thrown at it, because who am I to dictate how this cat feels about Q-tips? All I know for certain is that this cat feels very strongly, in some way, about having Q-tips thrown at it. It also has cat thumbs which is just plain awesome.

Exhibits A through D:

cat-2

cat-3

cat-4

cat-5

(Via imgur part one and part two)

