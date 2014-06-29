Today Is Brought To You By This Cat That Doesn’t Like Having Q-Tips Thrown At It

Not to inundate you all with cat related content today, but I just couldn’t pass up on these photos of this cat, via Reddit and Imgur, having Q-tips hucked at it. This cat really doesn’t like having Q-tips thrown at it. Or then again, maybe it really really likes having Q-tips thrown at it, because who am I to dictate how this cat feels about Q-tips? All I know for certain is that this cat feels very strongly, in some way, about having Q-tips thrown at it. It also has cat thumbs which is just plain awesome.
Exhibits A through D:
My cat fucking loves q-tips. She fetches them back to you when you throw them and when she gets tired of them, stashes them under the couch. I’m glad to see that this behavior may not be indicative of underlying mental conditions.
Cat, obviously, is a supporter of ear wax.
Monday will be represented by a cricket hopping around in circles.
THUMBS on a cat??? The end is nigh!
I am so glad someone else noticed this! I’m going to walmart and buying a shotgun and protective leather garments.