Has Tom Cruise found someone to share his Christmas cake with?

The Mission: Impossible actor was reportedly spotted “canoodling” at a party in London with Elsina Khayrova, who the Daily Mail described as “the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch.”

The former husband, Dmitry Tsetkov, offered Cruise some advice about being with Khayrova. “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” he told the Daily Mail. “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”

Mr. Tsetkov, 43, who made his fortune in diamonds and mining, claims that his acrimonious three-year divorce battle cost him £150million [$190 million]. He says he watched his fortune dwindle from £200million [$253 million] while he was with his wife to just £50million [$63 million] afterwards as he was forced to sell off his assets to pay legal fees or hand them over to his wife.

Tsetkov hasn’t spoken to Khayrova since the rumors started “because our preferred method of communication is through our lawyers. She’s 36, she’s beautiful, financially independent and loves life.” He said she’s “never been a big Tom Cruise fan,” but he is. In fact, Khayrova, who has survived multiple assassination attempts, was “in talks” with a producer about making a movie based on his life. Who does he want to play him? Tom Cruise, of course.

“I told the producer that the only actor who could play me is Tom Cruise. We’re about the same height and weight and I would be honored if that could happen. I couldn’t think of anyone better to play me than Tom. I’m hoping that I’ll be able to meet him one day to discuss this project,” he said.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Cruise, Tsetkov, and Khayrova should gather around the fireplace, drink hot chocolate, and watch a Christmas movie together. I hear Eyes Wide Shut is a good one.

