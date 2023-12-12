This is a lot to take in, but I believe in you: Tom Cruise, famous actor and cake gift giver, is reportedly dating the ex-wife of a Russian diamond dealer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One star was “spotted canoodling at a party in London’s Mayfair with socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch.” They were canoodling? This is serious.

A source told the Daily Mail that Cruise and Khayrova were “inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her.”

The former model, who is a British citizen, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov… Their very acrimonious divorce hit the headlines in the summer after Miss Khayrova was accused of hiding substantial assets from her ex-husband, including her [$1.2] million handbag collection. She was previously seen in court in 2022 when ordered to pay [$147,036) that she owed to the company who installed fountains in her Surrey home

Cruise hasn’t “officially” been with anyone since his marriage to Katie Holmes ended in 2012, although there were rumors that he was dating Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell; those proved to be unfounded. Any woman who wants to be with him has to compete with his one true love: driving motorcycles off cliffs for our enjoyment. Good luck to Khayrova (allegedly).

(Via the Daily Mail)