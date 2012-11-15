Tom Hardy Starring In ‘Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell’ Movie

The film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell which was rumored back in June now has a star attached. Variety and Deadline report Tom Hardy has signed to play Sam Fisher, a casting decision which makes sense if they’re going with the younger version of Fisher from the newest installment of the franchise (Sorry, Michael Ironside). This is the second film Ubisoft is developing, the first being an Assassin’s Creed movie starring and co-produced by Michael Fassbender.
The script is being handled by Eric Warren Singer, the writer of The International and the Black List script American Bullsh*t. The Splinter Cell movie isn’t set up with a studio yet, although Warner and Paramount have expressed interest.
One question, though. Sam Fisher is going to have the trifocal goggles in this, right? I’m starting to think Tom Hardy just really likes wearing weird stuff on his face.
Ever seen Bronson? Yes?
I genuinely believe Tom Hardy has the goods to turn mediocre into quite a nice time.
totally agree….I even think he was reason Lawless was pretty bad ass.. that and having Guy Pierce… Both great at rounding out an otherwise 2-d character..
This sounds good, but yeah, poor Michael Ironside. Hope he has a cameo at least.
Geez – I remember this project when Peter Berg was working on it. Rumor was he was talking to George Clooney about it. Some thought he was old but his role in The American was supposed to show that he could handle it well. His age would have affected possible sequels.