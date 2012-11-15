Tom Hardy Starring In ‘Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell’ Movie

The film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell which was rumored back in June now has a star attached. Variety and Deadline report Tom Hardy has signed to play Sam Fisher, a casting decision which makes sense if they’re going with the younger version of Fisher from the newest installment of the franchise (Sorry, Michael Ironside). This is the second film Ubisoft is developing, the first being an Assassin’s Creed movie starring and co-produced by Michael Fassbender.

The script is being handled by Eric Warren Singer, the writer of The International and the Black List script American Bullsh*t. The Splinter Cell movie isn’t set up with a studio yet, although Warner and Paramount have expressed interest.

One question, though. Sam Fisher is going to have the trifocal goggles in this, right? I’m starting to think Tom Hardy just really likes wearing weird stuff on his face.