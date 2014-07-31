Read The Gushing E-Mail Tom Hiddleston Wrote To Joss Whedon About The ‘Majestic’ Script For ‘The Avengers’

Full credit to Tom Hiddleston: The man knows when he’s got a good thing going. Recently the emails between himself and Joss Whedon about The Avengers were released as part of Whedon’s autobiography, and they’re a reminder of just how awesome Hiddleston is.



Instead of quoting the letter, we’ll just post it in full:

It’s worth noting the original draft wasn’t met with quite so much enthusiasm; in fact, Whedon completely rewrote it with input from the cast, which is part of the reason Loki gets such delicious lines and why the Hulk was such a breakout star in the movie. Oddly, listening to your cast and then doing what they ask of you tends to yield a better movie.

