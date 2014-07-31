Read The Gushing E-Mail Tom Hiddleston Wrote To Joss Whedon About The ‘Majestic’ Script For ‘The Avengers’

#Joss Whedon #Marvel
Senior Contributor
07.31.14 3 Comments

Full credit to Tom Hiddleston: The man knows when he’s got a good thing going. Recently the emails between himself and Joss Whedon about The Avengers were released as part of Whedon’s autobiography, and they’re a reminder of just how awesome Hiddleston is.

Instead of quoting the letter, we’ll just post it in full:

It’s worth noting the original draft wasn’t met with quite so much enthusiasm; in fact, Whedon completely rewrote it with input from the cast, which is part of the reason Loki gets such delicious lines and why the Hulk was such a breakout star in the movie. Oddly, listening to your cast and then doing what they ask of you tends to yield a better movie.

If you’re curious for the whole thing, Joss Whedon: The Biography, written by Amy Pascale, is out tomorrow. If you just want more Tom Hiddleston being Loki, far be it from us not to help:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joss Whedon#Marvel
TAGSemailsHANS GRUBERJoss WhedonLOKIMarvelTHE AVENGERSTOM HIDDLESTON

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP