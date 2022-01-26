When it comes to astute political analysis on the Supreme Court, Tomi Lahren probably isn’t the first person who comes to mind, so naturally, that’s who Fox News trotted out to comment on news that Justice Stephen Breyer is reportedly retiring. On today’s edition of Outnumbered, host Harris Faulkner tossed things over to Lahren for her thoughts on what could potentially be a “win” for President Joe Biden. However, Lahren used the opportunity as a chance to take a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris and the consensus that Biden may choose a Black woman as the next justice. It was not great.

Via Mediaite:

“We know what Joe Biden does best is placate to the radical element and radical aggressive base of his party that he believes is the majority,” Lahren replied. “I believe he’s incorrect and I believe that they are the minority. “But I’m wondering the kind of justice that he would nominate,” she continued. “Now again I’m sure it would be, as Guy [Benson] said, a Black woman, he’s got a dedication to that. We saw how well that worked out with Kamala Harris. But here’s to hoping he had a better choice in mind for this position.”

Following her remarks, Lahren started trending on Twitter where she was roundly accused of being “racist” towards the vice president. Lahren tried to dig herself out of the controversy by firing back at political commentator S.E. Cupp, who roasted Lahren for saying the “quiet part” out loud.

“Picking a nominee based solely on race, gender and identity politics is what I’m criticizing, and you know that,” Lahren tweeted back.

Picking a nominee based solely on race, gender and identity politics is what I’m criticizing, and you know that. https://t.co/akIsVuv0Nj — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 26, 2022

Needless to say, Lahren’s rebuttal did nothing to stem the criticism flooding in as “Tomi Lahren racist” became a top search trend into the afternoon.

You can see some of the reactions below:

White supremacy is Fox Propagandist Tomi Lahren complaining that Biden will nominate a black woman to be on the Supreme Court and deeming all women of color unqualified by using Vice President Kamala Harris as her justification for racist hate for those who are superior to her. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 26, 2022

I saw Tomi Lahren trending and wondered if she tested positive for Covid. Turns out she tested positive for RACIST. — 🦋𝓢𝓾𝓮 𝓩 🦋 (@IamButterflySue) January 26, 2022

I’m not shocked that Tomi Lahren is racist. I’m more shocked that there are people who still take her seriously after getting destroyed on The Daily Show a few years back pic.twitter.com/OxqVTqt9FY — Jared Harris (@HistoryCausal) January 26, 2022

By condoning the racist rhetoric from Tomi Lahren, who complained that President Biden may nominate a Black woman to SCOTUS, Fox News is proving that they don't have or want ANY Black viewers. The quiet part is always out loud. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 26, 2022

Tomi "I say the quiet part out loud" Lahren attempting to dig herself out of her racist hole. pic.twitter.com/3p3hi0PIAi — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) January 26, 2022

Tomi Lahren right now at the thought of a black woman being nominated to the Supreme Court. What a racist snowflake!🙄#DemVoice1 #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/SdhPeRxMWO — LA Resisting From GA! #VoteBlueIn22 🌊🌎💙 (@LALewman) January 26, 2022

Wait! Are you trying to say that Tomi Lahren is racist?!?! That can’t be true! I don’t believe it. She’s always seemed so kind and open-minded. 🤯🙄 — Veronica Martel (@martel_veronica) January 26, 2022

tomi lahren going full racist on national tv is just another average Wednesday for fox news https://t.co/CVyZwk4Qkd — Dr. B 🦈 (@brit_fla) January 26, 2022

(Via Mediaite)