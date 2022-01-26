Tomi Lahren
Tomi Lahren Has A Predictably Bad Take About The Open Supreme Court Seat And The World Is Doing Windmill Dunks On Her About It

When it comes to astute political analysis on the Supreme Court, Tomi Lahren probably isn’t the first person who comes to mind, so naturally, that’s who Fox News trotted out to comment on news that Justice Stephen Breyer is reportedly retiring. On today’s edition of Outnumbered, host Harris Faulkner tossed things over to Lahren for her thoughts on what could potentially be a “win” for President Joe Biden. However, Lahren used the opportunity as a chance to take a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris and the consensus that Biden may choose a Black woman as the next justice. It was not great.

“We know what Joe Biden does best is placate to the radical element and radical aggressive base of his party that he believes is the majority,” Lahren replied. “I believe he’s incorrect and I believe that they are the minority.

“But I’m wondering the kind of justice that he would nominate,” she continued. “Now again I’m sure it would be, as Guy [Benson] said, a Black woman, he’s got a dedication to that. We saw how well that worked out with Kamala Harris. But here’s to hoping he had a better choice in mind for this position.”

Following her remarks, Lahren started trending on Twitter where she was roundly accused of being “racist” towards the vice president. Lahren tried to dig herself out of the controversy by firing back at political commentator S.E. Cupp, who roasted Lahren for saying the “quiet part” out loud.

“Picking a nominee based solely on race, gender and identity politics is what I’m criticizing, and you know that,” Lahren tweeted back.

Needless to say, Lahren’s rebuttal did nothing to stem the criticism flooding in as “Tomi Lahren racist” became a top search trend into the afternoon.

