Kamala Harris Has Been Accused Of Being ‘Bluetooth-Phobic’ And People Are Exhausted By This Non-Story

In one of the weirdest Beltway criticisms in recent memory, a new article has called out Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing to wear Bluetooth headphones because they’re a “security risk.” After going so far to call Harris “Bluetooth-phobic” in the headline, a real crack team of three Politico writers were required to detail the VP’s insistence on using wired headphones at all times:

In the oft meme-d video of Harris calling JOE BIDEN last November to congratulate him on winning the election (“We did it, Joe!”), she can be seen holding the tangle of wires from her headphones. In television interviews with MSNBC’s JOY REID last December and the co-hosts of ABC’s The VIEW in September, Harris is jacked in with wired headphones, as well. After casting the tie-breaking Senate vote on the American Rescue Plan in March, reporters captured Harris with wired headphones in hand. And during the campaign, she filmed campaign videos with the retro coils falling from her ears.

Here’s the thing though: Kamala is right. Wearing Bluetooth headphones are, in fact, a significant security risk, and her caution is not only warranted but necessary to her duties as vice president. After launching the odd attack, Politico‘s attempt to paint Harris as “Bluetooth-phobic” was not received well on social media where the publication and its writer were thoroughly dragged for completely missing the security angle, but also attempting to shade the vice president over her choice of headphones, which is all kinds of petty.

(Via Politico)

