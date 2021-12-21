Following Kyle Rittenhouse‘s appearance at Turning Point USA’s winter conference on Monday night, Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren took an uncharacteristically nuanced stance on Rittenhouse’s rise to celebrity status in conservative circles. The acquitted Wisconsin shooter was greeted with a wild standing ovation when he took the stage, and the whole thing did not sit well with Lahren even though she fully backs the not guilty verdict and thinks Rittenhouse is a “victim” of the media. According to Lahren, lionizing Rittenhouse is “not necessarily a good look for the conservative movement.”

Via Mediaite:

“He did what he had to do. He was defending himself. Let’s talk about self-defense. Let’s talk about the riots. Let’s talk about how everything went horribly, horribly wrong that day,” she said. “But we should take a step back and maybe not make the man Bon Jovi. But that is just my take.”

Surprisingly, Lahren’s fellow Fox News host Kennedy agreed. “No one wants to be in this situation and it’s not something that should be celebrated and that’s a really good point.”

Lahren and Kennedy’s remarks arrive on the heels of right-wing journalist Elaad Eliahu getting booted out of the Turning Points USA event for asking Rittenhouse why he supports Black Lives Matter. A spokesman for the event said Eliahu was escorted out not because of his question, but because he “rushed Kyle a little too aggressively.”

You can see video of Eliahu getting bounced below:

Asked Kyle Rittenhouse why he supports BLM before Turning Point USA security wrapped me up and removed me from the conference pic.twitter.com/4FaC1PaIHz — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) December 20, 2021

(Via Mediaite)