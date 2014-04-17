The Teen Who Got Kicked In The Head While Taking A Train Selfie Swears It’s Not A Hoax

Just about everyone awake yesterday has watched the video of a train engineer kicking a kid in the face as he tried to take a selfie from a “safe distance.” Today, there comes news from that kid that the selfie is indeed real.

The lesson for all of you teens on vacation in Peru is to not stand by train tracks with your headphones in whilst taking a selfie. In Peru, you get kicked in the head by a guy on a train. In America? Oh, you get a free hot dog and tickets to see a ball game!

(Via Right This Minute)