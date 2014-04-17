The Teen Who Got Kicked In The Head While Taking A Train Selfie Swears It’s Not A Hoax

04.17.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Just about everyone awake yesterday has watched the video of a train engineer kicking a kid in the face as he tried to take a selfie from a “safe distance.” Today, there comes news from that kid that the selfie is indeed real.

The lesson for all of you teens on vacation in Peru is to not stand by train tracks with your headphones in whilst taking a selfie. In Peru, you get kicked in the head by a guy on a train. In America? Oh, you get a free hot dog and tickets to see a ball game!

(Via Right This Minute)

Around The Web

TAGSFAILnot a hoaxOUCHSelfieTRAINS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP