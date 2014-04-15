‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ Has Transformed Into The First Part Of A New Trilogy

04.15.14

Originally Transformers: Dark of the Moon was going to be the end of the Transformers movie trilogy and Michael Bay was going to move on and make movies about, I dunno, The C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa or something. Then suddenly there was an extra fourth Transformers movie with Mark Wahlberg, but hey, it also had Dinobots, so everyone was all, “Okay, we’ll let you make this one, but then that’s it.”

Well, it won’t be it. According to Bay Transformers: Age of Extinction is the first movie in a new Transformers trilogy

“We had three, the first trilogy, and this is going to be the next one. Yeah, it’s the first of a new trilogy.”

Of course Bay is still playing coy about whether he’ll direct the next two movies in the new trilogy

“I’m not necessarily sure that I’m doing the others, but that’s what it’s meant for.”

Wait, what’s that beeping noise? Oh, it’s a second and third dump truck full of cash backing up to Michael Bay’s porch. Okay, he’s in.

Feeling a little depressed about the prospect of a second Transformers trilogy? Well, remember, this one will regularly feature robot T-rexes getting punched in the face. Here’s a new Age of Extinction clip to remind you of that fact…

Maybe this won’t be so bad.

via Entertainment Weekly & Deadline Hollywood

