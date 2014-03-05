The Full Theatrical Trailer For 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' Rolls Out

Michael Bay’s official website just debuted a full theatrical trailer for Transformers: Age of Extinction, which has totes officially been declared THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIE OF THE SUMMER. *clears throat, shuffles papers*
This newest video shows quite a bit more of the Dinobots, certainly more than the Super Bowl trailer or any previous pictures have given us. There’s also no Shia LaBeof, which is nice. This time Mark Wahlberg plays an inventor (sure, okay) whose daughter (Nicola Peltz) is secretly dating a race car driver (Jack Reynor). Also, robots punch each other. Some of them look like dinosaurs. Dramatic stuff, this.
Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th, 2014.
“You should have never came after my family… nobody says hello to my mother.”
Oh just do a Beast Wars movie already
¨We don’t need you get out of our planet, wait… don’t go just yet, just help us one more threat and THEN GET THE FUCK OUT¨
I’m interested in the symbolism with Mark Wahlberg and the T-Rex transformer.
I can’t wait for the inevitable “…but, if they’re robots, why would they build themselves as dinosaurs?” explanation.
They can simply just use the cartoon explanation: “wow, these things are cool! let’s build a robot version!”
Glad Optimus is the black knight.
Micheal Bay may not make good movies but I think we can all agree he makes a hell of a trailer
Anyone notice in the poster where they ripped off the Sword-gun thing from Farscape?
Ugh, Grimlock is suppose to be the strongest transformer there is and here he is going down after one bitch slap from prime.
Well Grimlock is also basically retarded.
I will only see this if they use Orson Welles voice for Unicron.
We need a “THE RULES HAVE CHANGED” poster featuring Walter Sobchak.
Oh my god – banging my head against my desk right after i caught myself thinking “Wow found a transformer, cool concept”.
