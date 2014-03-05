The Full Theatrical Trailer For 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' Rolls Out

Michael Bay’s official website just debuted a full theatrical trailer for Transformers: Age of Extinction, which has totes officially been declared THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIE OF THE SUMMER. *clears throat, shuffles papers*

This newest video shows quite a bit more of the Dinobots, certainly more than the Super Bowl trailer or any previous pictures have given us. There’s also no Shia LaBeof, which is nice. This time Mark Wahlberg plays an inventor (sure, okay) whose daughter (Nicola Peltz) is secretly dating a race car driver (Jack Reynor). Also, robots punch each other. Some of them look like dinosaurs. Dramatic stuff, this.

Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th, 2014.