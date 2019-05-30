Getty Image

In a stupendous turn of events, President Donald Trump finally admitted that Russia helped him get elected — ending years of “will they, won’t they.” His remarks came one day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller stated that he was closing his investigation, but not without the confidence that “the president clearly did not commit a crime.”

Mueller’s statement was open to interpretation on both sides of the aisle, however Trump apparently sees this as a clear-cut win — despite the fact that Congress will still get a crack at Mueller’s findings — and as a result, perhaps got a bit too confident.

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax,” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning. “And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.”

“It was a crime that didn’t exist, he continued, once again citing “presidential harassment,” which is still a thing that does not exist.

….say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false accusation, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Less than an hour later, Trump walked back his remarks while departing the White House for Colorado Springs. “No, Russia did not help me get elected. I got me elected,” he told reporters.