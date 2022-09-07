Trump cronies have had a bear of a time trying to defend him amidst the Justice Department investigation into all the highly classified material he took with him to Mar-a-Lago. Now it’s getting somehow even worse for him: Sources tell The Washington Post that among the over 300 documents that have been seized from his current abode, one pertains to another country’s nuclear capabilities.

It’s not been revealed, obviously, what that nation is. But the document appears to be among the most high-level security risks of the documents Trump took down to the resort in which he now lives. To get a sense of the seriousness of Trump’s alleged actions, consider this:

Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

Indeed, such documents, the Post reports, “require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, not just top-secret clearance.” They are also “kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location.”

And yet there was a document about nuclear secrets, located in Mar-a-Lago under questionable — by some reports incredibly lax — security.

A week-and-a-half ago, Trump tried to play chicken with the DoJ, daring them to release the secretive affidavit that led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. When they released a heavily redacted version, Trump did a questionable victory lap, noting that the word “nuclear” hadn’t appeared anywhere. And yet here we are. But we’re sure Trump will tell his side of the story on his possibly dying Twitter clone.

(Via The Post)