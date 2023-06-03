When he first became president, Donald Trump vowed to take on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He even made fat jokes about him. Eventually they became besties. Indeed, when the feds raided Mar-a-Lago, among the documents they left with were a series of “love letters” between the two. On Saturday he continued their bromance, to the disgust of even fellow Republicans.

Donald Trump is running to the left of Ron DeSantis, RFK, and now Joe Biden? We don’t have a pro-Kim Jung Un lane in the GOP. What has happened to Trump? pic.twitter.com/jG53YbPczg — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) June 2, 2023

As per The Independent, North Korea was recently admitted to the World Health Organization’s executive board. To many, news that the dictatorship was given a big role in the WHO was strange and disgusting. But not so with their fearless leader’s good buddy.

“Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

Trump’s love for Kim has never been met well with the party he took over, and his congrats riled even former cronies of his.

“Donald Trump is running to the left of Ron DeSantis, RFK, and now Joe Biden?” wrote his former lawyer Jenna Ellis. “We don’t have a pro-Kim Jung Un lane in the GOP. What has happened to Trump?”

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and current 2024 rival, wrote, “Kim Jong Un starves his own people. It’s a total farce that North Korea has a leading role at the World Health Organization.”

Georgia governor Brian Kemp tweeted, “Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator.”

To everyone else, the news was not surprising.

(Via The Independent)