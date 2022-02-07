In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, he still made time (despite the mounting pandemic) to sing the praises of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He actually tweeted to deny reports that the dictator was ailing and added, “Never underestimate him!” It was the latest in a weird saga that included Trump claiming to have received a series of “love letters” between the two world leaders. Bob Woodward’s Rage book reported how dozens of these letters existed, and now, the Washington Post further confirms their existence (as pointed out by The Daily Beast), given that they were in a pile of documents seized from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

That’s wild, of course, given that Trump bragged about those letters for years, going back to a 2018 rally in West Virginia, where he called the letters “beautiful.” From WaPo, yup, these letters totally exist, and “boxes” of the correspondence exist, among the other documents that Trump chose to cart off to Mar-A-Lago, rather than turn them into the National Archives and Records Administration as required, since these are officially “Presidential records,” as defined by the Presidential Records Act.

What’s even more disturbing, however, is that the “love letters” were only some of the recovered documents, which also apparently included documents related to the January 6 failed MAGA coup. Those documents were reportedly put into the hands of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, according to Axios. In other words, the “love letters” are highly amusing, but Trump carted a whole lot of presidential business away to his private residence after leaving office.

Previously, the Washington Post also relayed how (via Bob Woodward’s Rage book) Trump was so excited about Kim respecting him, and that Trump bragged about how “Kim ‘tells me everything,’ including a graphic account of Kim having his uncle killed.”

(Via Washington Post, The Daily Beast & Axios)