In early April, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over relevant documents in her civil investigation. James also requested a fine of $10,000 for every day that Trump failed to deliver the necessary materials, which a judge approved last week. The former president, as you can imagine (and please do take a second to imagine it in detail), is not loving it. On the heels of his legal team filing a motion to stop the fines, Trump ranted to Bloomberg about how he’s being treated so unfairly. No one has ever been treated this unfair before. It’s very, very mean.

“We have a judge that frankly has been unbelievably unfair,” Trump said on the phone Monday, one week after state court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the former president violated a court order by missing a March 31 deadline to respond to the state’s demand for records. “We’ve given millions and millions of pages and he says give more, give more, always give more,” Trump said.

As for Trump’s lawyers, they’re calling the fines “patently improper and impermissible by law” while also arguing that he doesn’t even have the personal records the state is looking for. According to his legal team’s filing to halt the fines, the former president “performed a diligent, thorough and comprehensive search for all of the documents and items called for in the subpoena and provided complete and accurate responses,” which totally sounds like Trump. “Diligent, thorough, and comprehensive” is practically his middle name.

(Via Bloomberg)