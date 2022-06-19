For the last year and a half, Donald Trump has been one of the sorest losers in history. The former president has spent his post-office life baldly claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him, and much of his base gone with him in this delusion. But every now and then he accidentally tells the truth about how badly he got trounced.

During an appearance on CNN, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former aide to Trump, recounted a story from November of 2020, shortly after the election was called for Joe Biden. Trump was watching his successor on TV with Griffin in the room, and at one point he “blurted out” a most curious phrase: “Can you believe I lost to this guy?”

That said, Griffin doesn’t think this tale — an anecdote, provided without audio — is the smoking gun some would prefer it was.

“I’m not of the mind that this is going to take down Donald Trump in a legal sort of way,” Griffin admitted. “But I do think it’s going to inform the public about a man who lost and couldn’t do what we’ve done for the entirety of our history, which is allow a peaceful transition of power.”

The revelation comes in the midst of the hearings for the Jan. 6 House select committee, which kicked off with NFL-level ratings. One of the hearings was largely devoted to the large number of aides and allies who believe the fact that he lost re-election and tried to tell him as such. That includes his oldest daughter Ivanka, whose testimony did not make her daddy happy. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21.

(Via CNN)