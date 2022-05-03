Donald Trump being a “kingmaker” in the Republican Party is a crucial component if he hopes to run for president again in 2024. However, like everything he touches, it’s not going well. Trump has been backing former GOP Senator David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial primary, which has only pushed incumbent Governor Brian Kemp further ahead in the polls… and by a pretty large margin. Whoops.

Via Mediaite:

In a statewide survey released by ARW strategies, 59.4 percent of voters want Kemp, while 21.5 percent are backing Perdue – a difference of 37.9 percentage points. Trump has railed against Kemp since he and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, refused to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State. Trump has spent at least $500,000 in his effort to upset Kemp. Perdue has said “the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen.”

Of course, this outcome shouldn’t come as a total surprise. Trump also backed Perdue during his 2020 senate re-election campaign, which resulted in him losing his seat to Jon Ossoff in a stunning upset. It’s almost like being endorsed by Trump is the kiss of death, but good luck telling that to a nationwide Republican base who’s still enthralled with his antics despite the fact that he keeps blowing elections. However, the former president has cooked up a scheme to make it look he’s still the most winningest politician over: Double endorsements!

Back in January, it was revealed that Trump is so desperate to cement his kingmaker status that he’s been mulling endorsing multiple candidates, so no matter who loses, he wins. It’s an odd strategy, to say the least, but it can’t be worse than his current trajectory of absolutely screwing the pooch when he backs a candidate.

(Via Mediaite)