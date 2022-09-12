Donald Trump is a man of contradictions: He lives most of his life in the public eye, but he does his best to keep certain things — especially his shadier doings — private. There’s a whole House committee dedicated to unpacking all the business he tried to keep hidden concerning the Jan. 6 riot. So when the former president suddenly showed up in D.C. over the weekend, the move prompted wild speculation? Why was he back in his old stomping grounds? Does it have to do with the Mar-a-Lago raid? Is he just there on “business,” as he’s claimed? And what’s up with this weird video of him having some shady-looking meeting on his D.C. golf course?

Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/AVwjl32kWp — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 12, 2022

On Monday, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell posted said video, with the following caption: “Former Pres. Trump at his Virginia golf property today but not appearing to play as he moved about with a large group. This video was shot at considerable distance.”

What could he be doing? Having some clandestine meeting with cronies away from anything that could record what they were saying? Or was it just some boring meeting about the golf course he owns? You can’t tell with the guy who used to clog toilets by shoving illegally torn-up White House down them.

Whatever the case — underhanded business or boring, mundane nothingburger — it got people feeling suspicious.

Don't see the problem here, just your standard Monday clubless ninesome. https://t.co/XMyN1rUb1F — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 12, 2022

Maybe they're double checking the locations where more boxes are buried 😂 https://t.co/9J9mx52Vuq — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 12, 2022

A lot of people thought it looked awfully mob-like.

So, Donnie Soprano and da boys got together at da Banda Bing golf club to sort though some . . . problems. https://t.co/y1cUfe672G — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 12, 2022

This is a mob meeting. Rushed, covert midnight flight, no warning, secure property – secluded from cameras, secret service, & press… mandated athletic apparel makes it near impossible to hide a wire, never once plays golf – but exchanging of "golf bags" Convince me otherwise! https://t.co/apyt5GtvJU — LeGate☮️ | pillow-fight.com CMO (@williamlegate) September 12, 2022

I’ve watched enough episodes of The Sopranos to understand what’s going on here. https://t.co/ldRk0i3t2J — MaggieMay 🇨🇦🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@CailinasEirinn) September 12, 2022

And there were jokes.

Guys they are clearly filming Caddyshack III https://t.co/Dppi8jXjEo — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) September 12, 2022

Can someone set this to Benny Hill music? https://t.co/5xTPxA8Y6v — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 12, 2022

And there were some who said the truth is probably incredibly boring.

seeing lots of silly conspiracy theories about this and I’m sorry to tell you the real purpose is a very boring and routine gravesite scouting visit https://t.co/wfg0ZIyaei — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 12, 2022

And former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has a theory of his own.

Many are asking me why Mr. Mushroom Putter was at his DC Golf Course (which is really in Virginia)? He says to play golf. My sources say he was meeting with 2 lawyers in secrecy and didn’t trust being at their offices. Notice there are no golf clubs on the cart!!! pic.twitter.com/KOvzgD2mxC — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 12, 2022

