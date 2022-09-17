When Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier this month, tributes (and some not-quite-tributes) poured in. One was from Donald Trump, who wrote a very nice note about her on Truth Social, where he’s usually not so nice. Despite the warm sentiments, it was unclear whether he would be among the elites invited to her funeral. Now, about a week and a half later, he’s finally got his invite — although it’s technically not for the funeral.

As per The Telegraph, invitations went out Thursday for a memorial service, which will be held two days after the Queen’s funeral, scheduled for Monday at Westminster Abbey. It’s called the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and Trump wasn’t the only former president invited. Barrack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter were also offered spots at the event.

Joe Biden was the only American figure invited to the official funeral, due to the high number of dignitaries from around the world expected to attend.

After Elizabeth II’s passing, a message appeared on Trump’s Truth Social feed, which exhibited a marked difference from his usual aggressive malarkey:

Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.

