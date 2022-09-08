Queen Elizabeth II 2022
Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sparks Reactions From Elton John And Others In The Music World

Earlier today (September 8), Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old. Given how long the Queen had maintained a public presence, her passing prompted many reactions on social media, including from the music community.

Elton John, who Elizabeth knighted in 1998, wrote on social media today, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Duran Duran offered a lengthy post, writing, “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth. We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”

Ozzy Osbourne also chimed in, “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Find some more reactions below.

