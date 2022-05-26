Kellyanne Conway has been heavily promoting her new book, Here’s the Deal, about her time working with Donald Trump. However, unlike most recent tell-all books, Conway has been reluctant to trash Trump. In fact, earlier in the week, she stopped by The View, where she was booed for saying she wished Trump won the 2020 election and accused Joe Biden of “hiding in the basement” during his campaign. Despite speaking glowingly of her old employer, Conway is facing his wrath for committing the grave, cardinal sin of conceding that he lost.

According to Conway’s book, she claims that, unlike other advisors, she told Trump that he lost the 2020 election. In a new post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump blasted Conway’s narrative and said that if she had told him he lost to Biden, he would’ve sent her packing. Via The Daily Beast:

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election. If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong – could go back to her crazy husband,” Trump wrote, referring his former adviser and campaign manager’s fervently anti-Trump husband George Conway. “Writing books can make people say some very strange things.”

As most people remember, the Conways were an interesting situation during Trump’s administration. While Kellyanne worked dutifully for the former president and repeatedly defended him in the press, her husband George was a vocal critic who often lambasted Trump on Twitter. According to Kellyanne’s book, Trump got so upset by George’s mean tweets that he whined to Melania about it. Reportedly, Melania told Trump, “We don’t control our husbands — and you don’t control us!”

Provided that exchange actually happened — a big if considering everyone involved — we’re guessing Melania’s advice didn’t go over well.

(Via The Daily Beast)