It’s unclear how much money Donald Trump has left. He’s been caught pocketing donations from his cash-strapped (yet forever fawning) supporters. He might even lose everything except a couple pensions. In the meantime, a judge has ruled that he has to keep on doing what he’s been doing since late April: forking over $10,000 a day after being held in contempt of court.

In early April, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to hold the former president in contempt after he failed to deliver certain materials in the state’s criminal investigation into his business practices. On April 25, a judge approved the filing, ordering him to pay $10,000 a day until those documents are delivered. Did Trump simply comply? Nope. He did what he often does: try to clog the courts with delaying measures, reaching out to a New York appeals court, claiming his team could simply not find the documents in question.

But on Friday, as per CNBC, the same judge evidently wasn’t buying that, keeping the fines in place. On Monday, his lawyers tried again, asking an Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department to say the contempt charge, callin git “unconscionable and indefensible.” The next day, that, too, was shot down. For those counting, that means that, as of Tuesday, Trump owes a total of $80,000. Of course, that’s chump change to a self-avowed rich guy like Donald Trump, right? Then again, it wasn’t that long ago that he was sending fundraising e-mails to help fix his busted private plane.

James’ investigation is looking into allegations that the Trump Organization, as CNBC puts it, “improperly manipulated the stated valuations of real estate assets to obtain more favorable financial terms on loans, insurance and taxes.” As of early January, James declared that they’d already found “significant evidence” of fraud. And that was just three months back.

