Donald Trump is lashing out at Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which has spawn a non-stop parade of embarrassing headlines for the former president. On top of tales of Trump refusing to use the same toilet as Barack Obama, Haberman also revealed that Trump reportedly came very close to firing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump over Twitter. That last nugget finally sparked a reaction out of Trump who blasted the book on his failing social media platform.

In classic Trump fashion, the former president insulted the book and accused of it being filled with “made up stories.” Via Trump on Truth Social:

Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman. In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind. Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!

According to the excerpt that was first reported by The Washington Post, Trump wanted former Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire his daughter and son-in-law. When they resisted the move, Trump said he was going to do it himself over Twitter. Kelly told Trump that he should speak to Jared and Ivanka “directly” before making the move. That conversation never happened, and the two stayed until the end of his presidency.

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)