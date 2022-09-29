If there’s one person you might never want to direct to “go wild,” it’s Rudy Giuliani. Yet that’s exactly what Donald Trump apparently did when it came to letting the former New York City Mayor loose on trying to convince the world that the 2020 presidential election should be overturned.

In her book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman talks about Trump’s decision to put his old pal Rudy in charge of Operation Overturn The Election. And how it wasn’t the pair’s decades-long friendship that got Rudy the gig — but his willingness to actually attempt to claim that a totally legitimate presidential election was rigged. Which no other lawyer worth their license to practice was apparently willing to do, and understandably so.

According to The Independent, Haberman writes that Giuliani’s eagerness to embark on The Big Lie is what really sealed the deal (and his fate) on being appointed the head of Trump’s personal legal team. The book claims that Trump gave Rudy his blessing to take control of the narrative regarding the 2020 presidential election, and that all bets were off when it came to any restrictions.

“Okay, Rudy, you’re in charge,” Trump reportedly said. “Go wild, do anything you want. I don’t care. My lawyers are terrible.”

To his credit, Giuliani did indeed “go wild,” as evidenced by his press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. And his goo-leaking head. And farting during a hearing. And telling an Arizona election official that “We’ve got lots of theories” about voter fraud — “we just don’t have the evidence.” And apparently being the one who, in a drunken stupor, advised Trump to just go ahead and declare victory on Election Night in the first place.

Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America will be released on October 4.

(Via The Independent)