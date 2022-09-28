Say what you will about his politics (and there’s a lot to say), Donald Trump was undeniably one of the great sh*tposters of our time. @oldTrumpTweetz has become a one-person Library of Congress, with a robust collection of tweets from the former-president. Here’s a classic from September 11, 2013: “I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” And another from November 9, 2012: “It makes me feel so good to hit ‘sleazebags’ back — much better than seeing a psychiatrist (which I never have!).”

One tweet that you won’t see, however, is the time Trump fired his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, because it never happened. But it reportedly almost did!

The Washington Post reports that Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, shows how Trump “regularly pitted aides and even family members against one another in the White House. For example, Trump frequently told then-White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly that he wanted Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to depart the White House.”

“In meetings with Kelly and [White House Counsel Don] McGahn, Trump gave instructions to essentially fire the pair. Kelly and McGahn resisted, expressing their fear that he would not back them once his daughter and son-in-law pushed back. At one point, Trump was about to write on Twitter that his daughter and son-in-law were leaving the White House. Kelly stopped him, saying Trump had to talk to them directly before doing so. Trump agreed, then never followed up with the conversation,” the book says.

In the midst of trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump also reportedly told Rudy Giuliani, “Okay, Rudy, you’re in charge. Go wild, do anything you want. I don’t care.” He talks the way he tweets (well, tweeted).

Haberman’s Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America hits stores on October 3.

(Via the Washington Post)