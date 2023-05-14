How are you spending Mother’s Day? Maybe you’re calling your mom. Maybe you’re taking her out to dinner or getting her a nice gift. Maybe you’re doting on your wife, the mother of your child(ren). If you’re a certain nonsense-spewing former president, though, you’re of course ringing in the holiday with a rage-filled social media post about your many, many enemies.

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” Trump wrote on his rinky-dink Twitter clone. He concluded with a message of hope, sort of. “Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

In other words, Trump singled out everyone he hates for a Mother’s Day greeting — but not Melania, his wife, the mother of his youngest son, Barron. Of course, you could argue that she falls under the “ALL” banner, but that’s not exactly much of an honor.

And so once again the former FLOTUS receives a frosty reception from her spouse, who last month wasn’t so sure he was going to be there for a her birthday. Then again, maybe the less time being doted on by the husband she probably doesn’t want back in the White House, the better.

(Via Mediaite)