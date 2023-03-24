Despite the “daily drama” surrounding Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump is reportedly living her best life thanks to having very little contact with him. While the couple technically live together at Mar-a-Lago, they live separate lives with Melania tending to their son Barron and her parents in one end of the golf resort and Trump ranting about his mounting legal troubles in the other.

“Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband,” a source told PEOPLE.

Despite rarely interacting with each other, Melania does show up for the occasional “socializing duties” with her husband to maintain appearances. But outside of that, she does not “sympathize with Donald’s plight” as he faces a possible indictment over his hush money payment to Stormy Daniel for their affair that Melania is reportedly still “angry” about.

“She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends,” PEOPLE reports.

As for whether or not Donald will be indicted, again, Melania doesn’t care. She’s loving her beach life.

“Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach,” the source said. “She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of.”

(Via PEOPLE)