Trump scandals: Collect them all! The former president has been busy spinning plates, trying to weasel his way out of one legal/financial headache after another. There are so many it can be easy to forget about each one. Recently, the lawsuit filed against him, his company, and some of his children by the New York State Attorney General’s office has taken up some news space. Plus, the Jan. 6 hearings are about to start again. But don’t forget about the FBI investigating his absconding with government documents, because that one has some new dirt that’s gone public.

As per The Washington Post, a Trump employee cooperating with the feds told them that Trump himself ordered staff at Mar-a-Lago to move boxes containing said highly classified documents, after the FBI issued a subpoena in May for their return.

The claim was backed up by security footage, which showed employees moving boxes around the resort where Trump now lives. The combination of the security footage and the testimony from the staffer prompted the feds’ search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, which turned up 103 documents marked classified and another 11,000 that weren’t.

Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump has offered numerous, often surreal explanations for his actions, all while lashing out and even fundraising off of it. Perhaps he hasn’t had time to notice that his legal team ain’t doing so hot.

(Via The Washington Post)