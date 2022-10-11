Say what you will about Rudy Giuliani: Though the man sure does know how to stink up a bathroom, he’s also been a pretty solid ride-or-die for Donald Trump who didn’t just along with the former president’s wild schemes, but even encouraged them (possibly while inebriated). The same, however, cannot necessarily be said about Christina Bobb — the Trump lawyer who, back in June, signed a letter declaring that the former president had returned all sensitive documents that had been in his possession.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it turns out that wasn’t true. And rather than go down with the gaudy, gold-gilded ship that is Donald Trump, NBC News reports that Bobb is talking to the feds — and naming names.

Sources claim that, on Friday, Bobb spoke with federal investigators looking into the Mar-a-Lago case, and offered up the names of two other attorneys who, back in June, were involved with (incorrectly) certifying that Trump had indeed turned over all the sensitive materials he had in his possession. It was only when the FBI determined these statements to be false that they executed a search warrant at the former president’s Florida home/golf club, where they discovered more than 100 more classified documents.

While Bobb did sign the June letter, now — perhaps sensing that indictments could be forthcoming — she is doing her best to distance herself from the substance of that missive. According to NBC News:

Bobb, who was Trump’s custodian of record at the time, did not draft the statement, according to the three sources who do not want to comment publicly because of the sensitive nature of the sprawling federal investigation. Instead, Trump’s lead lawyer in the case at the time, Evan Corcoran, drafted it and told her to sign it, Bobb told investigators according to the sources. Bobb also spoke to investigators about Trump legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, who she said did not help draft the statement but was minimally involved in discussions about the records, according to the sources.

According to The New York Times, and two sources NBC News spoke with, the FBI seized Epshteyn’s cell phone last month.

Bobb has reportedly attempted to make it clear to the FBI that she refused to sign the letter until a disclaimer was added that she was only signing this statement as fact “based upon the information that has been provided” to her. “She had to insist on that disclaimer twice before she signed it,” the source claimed.

The source also said that Bobb spoke with the FBI of her own volition, and did not have any sort of immunity deal. “She is not criminally liable,” according to the source. “She is not going to be charged. She is not pointing fingers. She is simply a witness for the truth.”

