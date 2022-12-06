Things haven’t been going great for Donald Trump. His choice of dinner guests is getting heat even from the GOP, as is his call over the weekend to “terminate” the Constitution so he can be reinstated in the White House. It may be easy to forget he has some major legal and financial headaches as well. One of them is the trial involving the Trump Organization, which ended on Tuesday with the former president’s business being found guilty of all 17 counts of tax fraud. As of this writing, the big guy hasn’t had one of his now-daily meltdowns on his rinky-dink Twitter clones. On the actual Twitter, though, the ketchup jokes were flying.

holy fucking shit, the January 6th Committee has confirmed that they're going to make CRIMINAL REFERRALS to the Justice Department. I hope they've hidden the ketchup at Mar-a-Lago. WILL BE WILD — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 6, 2022

Over the summer, when the idea of Trump’s business being all but destroyed was but a glimmer in the nation’s eye, the Jan. 6 committee received testimony from a Trump insider, Cassidy Hutchinson. Her’s was the wildest day of the hearings, and among her claims was that on that day went sideways for the outgoing commander-in-chief, he lost his stuff and threw ketchup-laden food at the wall. Trump later denied throwing ketchup at a wall.

But few believed him, and as his business was torpedoed for criminal behavior — with him directly involved, no less — tragically broken ketchup bottles was all some could think about.

I bet there’s a LOT of ketchup flying at Mar-a-Lago right now. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 6, 2022

The Trump Organization (which sounds big although it’s only him and his kids) has been found GUILTY on ALL 17 COUNTS. So much winning. I feel badly for the cleaning staff who will be stuck cleaning up all of that ketchup tonight.#FreshResists https://t.co/jBBqoAM2J6 — Maverick (@Isellmpls) December 6, 2022

Brace for ketchup, Trump Org found guilty of *all* charges fraud casehttps://t.co/BCcf7GCKpt — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_AtLaw) December 6, 2022

Breaking: shortage of ketchup at MAL area supermarkets. No reason ascertained as yet. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) December 6, 2022

BREAKING: South Florida under emergency “ketchup tsunami” warning https://t.co/RXdPJt5tFv — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) December 6, 2022

BREAKING! Lots and lots of ketchup bottles at Mar-A-Lago pic.twitter.com/MQTq3gEvwO — DrDinD 🌊🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@DrDinD) December 6, 2022

All of the ketchup is heading to Mar-a-lardo right now…. pic.twitter.com/XiZr45rYBl — All Out Of Bubblegum (@BubblegumOut) December 6, 2022

The ketchup is flying. pic.twitter.com/c3Dq8HfGlG — John FitzGerald (@TheTweetOfJohn) December 6, 2022

There were even drawings.

Trump Organization just found guilty on all counts of tax fraud, 17 in total The halls of Mar-a-Lago will be dripping red with ketchup tonight, can’t wait for the truth social post claiming he doesn’t even know who the IRS is pic.twitter.com/ufBJcTE52D — Caitlin of County Kerry (@lynn_of_cait) December 6, 2022

As per The New York Times, the Trump organization was found guilty of, among other things, having “doled out off-the-books luxury perks to some executives: They received fancy apartments, leased Mercedes-Benzes, even private school tuition for relatives, none of which they paid taxes on.” Prosecutors stopped short of indicting Trump himself, but that doesn’t mean he’s in the clear. Nor are any containers of ketchup within arm’s reach of the famously volatile failed blogger.

(Via NYT)