Last month, Donald Trump launched a “communications platform,” a.k.a. a blog, where he was free to share everything he would have tweeted if he wasn’t banned from Twitter. It was a place where the former-president could “speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump,” as a video released at the website’s launch announced.

It’s also a place that no longer exists: the blog has been permanently shut down.

CNBC reports that “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been “scrubbed from Trump’s website” and “will not be returning,” according to senior aide Jason Miller. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on… Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing.” Here’s more:

Trump and his allies have long accused social media giants of being tainted by political bias and prone to censoring conservatives. The former president has teased the rollout of an alternative platform. But the blog, unveiled last month and originally billed as a new “communications platform,” seemed ill-equipped to take on largest social media companies.

What’s your favorite “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” memory? Mine is when it was less popular than Petfinder. (Trump replied to the low traffic report, but the post, like everything on From the Desk, is now under the “News” tab.)

Maybe this was all part of his plan to win over the blogger vote: abandoning a much-touted writing project after a month is the most I’ve ever related to Trump. At least he’s now free to take his talents to Mike Lindell’s Frank. Speaking of free, many Twitter users have the same theory for why the blog didn’t make it from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day.

He probably didn’t pay his ISP https://t.co/B3rNhc8wIY — Chris Williams 🏳️‍🌈 (@amboy00) June 2, 2021

Guess his free trial ran out! 😂 https://t.co/RicGijMGWw — Chris Wright (@chriswright35) June 2, 2021

He probably only got the free one month trial and is only now finding out how expensive it is (some guys can’t afford ten bucks a month). https://t.co/awgaGJGPbz — Mr. Steven Jarvis (@crookedpinkie1) June 2, 2021

Bills gotta be paid dude! 🤣😂 https://t.co/MdoNGaE6UF — Zombiekat (@kitkat967) June 2, 2021

He can’t afford anything anymore with all those subpoenas he’s getting. https://t.co/vjyCnsU5AE — Hope🇺🇸 (@rmitchell809) June 2, 2021

There were other jokes to be made.

Hello. I am the editor and publisher of Donald Trump's new platform, the sidewalk outside Nancy Mace's house. The President will be posting here in spray paint. If you see a picture of the President's statements, please repost it with a comment like "—>" or "👇👇👇". Thank you. https://t.co/gyLn41qTV8 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) June 2, 2021

This is why you always save your clips! https://t.co/RtVB1rnpkv — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 2, 2021

Moveable Type was always a tricky install to maintain https://t.co/7HD5J9xHX8 — Matthew Kirschenbaum (@mkirschenbaum) June 2, 2021

To be continued scrawled in crayon on the back of a Denny's placemat. https://t.co/JYFJv46yOg — Sour Kraut (@sourkrautbrunch) June 2, 2021

Cancelled due to low ratings! Sad! https://t.co/KfI2YA1Lur — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 2, 2021

(Via CNBC)