Getty Image
Viral

Trump Has ‘Permanently’ Abandoned His Blog After Only A Month, And Everyone Has The Same Theory Why

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Last month, Donald Trump launched a “communications platform,” a.k.a. a blog, where he was free to share everything he would have tweeted if he wasn’t banned from Twitter. It was a place where the former-president could “speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump,” as a video released at the website’s launch announced.

It’s also a place that no longer exists: the blog has been permanently shut down.

CNBC reports that “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been “scrubbed from Trump’s website” and “will not be returning,” according to senior aide Jason Miller. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on… Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing.” Here’s more:

Trump and his allies have long accused social media giants of being tainted by political bias and prone to censoring conservatives. The former president has teased the rollout of an alternative platform. But the blog, unveiled last month and originally billed as a new “communications platform,” seemed ill-equipped to take on largest social media companies.

What’s your favorite “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” memory? Mine is when it was less popular than Petfinder. (Trump replied to the low traffic report, but the post, like everything on From the Desk, is now under the “News” tab.)

Maybe this was all part of his plan to win over the blogger vote: abandoning a much-touted writing project after a month is the most I’ve ever related to Trump. At least he’s now free to take his talents to Mike Lindell’s Frank. Speaking of free, many Twitter users have the same theory for why the blog didn’t make it from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day.

There were other jokes to be made.

(Via CNBC)

×