It looks like another GOP member is realizing that a friendship with a twice-impeached president who’s now running a defunct social media company isn’t worth committing treason over.

Representative Mo Brooks, who’s currently gearing up for his Senate race in Alabama, lost the endorsement of his good friend, former President Donald Trump this week after Trump accused him of being too “woke.” The disgraced ex-president withdrew his support, issuing a statement that scolded Brooks for abandoning the “Stop The Steal” effort. Brooks was a big proponent of Trump’s voter fraud claims, even attending the Jan. 6th rally in Washington, D.C. but he’s since pivoted his messaging, encouraging voters to put the loss behind them and focus on upcoming elections — something that apparently pissed Trump off enough to cut ties with his former ally.

“Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’ despite the fact that the election was rife with fraud and irregularities,” Trump said before promising he’d endorse a new candidate soon.

In response, Brooks made some shocking allegations of his own, including a damning story about the length Trump was willing to go to when it came to winning the 2020 Presidential Election. Brooks claimed that Trump, encouraged by Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, pressured Brooks to interfere with the electoral process in a way he deemed unconstitutional.

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency,” Brooks said. “As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”

So, why is all of this Republican infighting important? Apparently, some D.C. insiders think the riff between Brooks and Trump could be beneficial for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling the Rep a “star witness” in the case.

Our only question: how many burned bridges does it take to land an ex-president in jail for treason?

(Via Washington Post / RawStory)