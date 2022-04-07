Donald Trump has never had much of a filter when it comes to speaking with, well, anybody, so of course, he’s now telling people that he regrets not marching with the MAGA rioters who ended up storming the U.S. Capitol building in the January 6 insurrectionist attack. He also, as always, refuses to take the blame for anything and is blaming the disastrous day on Nancy Pelosi.

While sitting down for an interview with The Washington Post, Trump actually bragged that he deserved more credit for drawing such a huge crowd to Washington D.C., and that if it were up to him — which it was, because he was the president at the time — he would’ve been marching with them. “Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute.”

Via Mediaite:

“The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. I don’t know what that means, but you see very few pictures. They don’t want to show pictures, the fake news doesn’t want to show pictures,” he said. “But this was a tremendous crowd.”

As for the crowd violence, naturally, that was also Nancy Pelosi’s fault and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared some of the blame, too, says the man who literally just bragged about enticing a massive mob to stop the 2020 election results from being certified.

“I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking why isn’t she doing something about it?” Trump said. “Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge. I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it.”

