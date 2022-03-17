Bono U2 2020
Getty Image
Music

Nancy Pelosi Read A Bono Poem About Ukraine And St. Patrick’s Day, Which Prompted Many Jokes On Twitter

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Earlier today, Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi declared that at today’s Annual Friends Of Ireland Luncheon, she would be reading “reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine.”

Initially, Dan Evon of Snopes speculated Pelosi meant she would be reading a poem by Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, which U2 shared on Twitter earlier this month. That proved not to be the case, though, as the publication confirmed with Pelosi’s spokesperson that the Speaker did actually plan to read a new poem penned by the U2 singer. Now, that reading has taken place and Twitter users have plenty of hilarious thoughts about it.

Pelosi noted the Irish musician and philanthropist sent her the poem this morning and it references St. Patrick’s Day and the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The poem concludes, “Ireland’s sorrow and pain / is now the Ukraine / and St. Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy.”

After the reading, Bono became a trending topic on Twitter as users came in hot with jokes. One wrote, “Just to let the Russians know, if the Bono poem doesn’t work, we’ve got a celebrity rendition of Imagine over Zoom that we can roll out.” Another quipped, “Between Bono’s poem and the TikTok dancers, Putin is toast.”

Some users even speculated what they thought the poem would be:

Check out some more reactions below.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×