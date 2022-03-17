Earlier today, Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi declared that at today’s Annual Friends Of Ireland Luncheon, she would be reading “reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine.”

Initially, Dan Evon of Snopes speculated Pelosi meant she would be reading a poem by Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, which U2 shared on Twitter earlier this month. That proved not to be the case, though, as the publication confirmed with Pelosi’s spokesperson that the Speaker did actually plan to read a new poem penned by the U2 singer. Now, that reading has taken place and Twitter users have plenty of hilarious thoughts about it.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part: "Ireland's sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick's name now Zelenskyy." She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

Pelosi noted the Irish musician and philanthropist sent her the poem this morning and it references St. Patrick’s Day and the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The poem concludes, “Ireland’s sorrow and pain / is now the Ukraine / and St. Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy.”

After the reading, Bono became a trending topic on Twitter as users came in hot with jokes. One wrote, “Just to let the Russians know, if the Bono poem doesn’t work, we’ve got a celebrity rendition of Imagine over Zoom that we can roll out.” Another quipped, “Between Bono’s poem and the TikTok dancers, Putin is toast.”

Just to let the Russians know, if the Bono poem doesn’t work, we’ve got a celebrity rendition of Imagine over Zoom that we can roll out. — . (@twlldun) March 17, 2022

Between Bono’s poem and the TikTok dancers, Putin is toast. — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) March 17, 2022

Some users even speculated what they thought the poem would be:

Check out some more reactions below.

nothing can prepare you for what Bono's St Patrick's Day poem about Ukraine actually is, or what it is the opening act for https://t.co/bW7rnkxb1Z — Dan O'Sullivan (👻 NOW *LIVE* ON GHOST 👻 ) (@osullyville) March 17, 2022

I am thinking about how Bono feels that when something happens in the world around St Patrick's Day, it's time for him to send a poem about it to Nancy Pelosi to read I guess — Dan O'Sullivan (👻 NOW *LIVE* ON GHOST 👻 ) (@osullyville) March 17, 2022

Yes, hello, Irish Consulate? I'd like to report a crime. It does involve Bono, yes. How did you- Yes, I'll hold https://t.co/U33dZSUWPE — Meghan Ball (@EldritchGirl) March 17, 2022

too bad there's not a rich ukrainian literary tradition she could have chosen from but bono is just as good https://t.co/g3stVmeNVy — Seva (@SevaUT) March 17, 2022

