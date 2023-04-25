Donald Trump is refusing to participate in the Republican primary debates after throwing a tantrum that “nobody” got his “approval.” In what’s becoming an almost daily occurrence, the former president ranted on his failing social media platform, Truth Social, and gave an all caps “NO!” to the prospect of debating possible opponents like Ron DeSantis.

“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump ranted before getting ready to go nuts on the capital letters and exclamation marks that he’s so fond of using.

Despite Trump being the only Republican who’s officially entered the race, he’s already declared himself the front runner, and therefore, should be consulted on venues. Otherwise, people might be mean to the former president and/or ask him questions he might not like, and we can’t have that.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the “questions,” why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” Trump wrote before stamping his foot down. “Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)