Donald Trump has a long history of giving his rabid base what they want: the delicious but profoundly unhealthy food he loves so much he sometimes misspells them. He famously treated college football champs not to the White House’s finest grub but to a vast McDonald’s spread. Earlier this year he (admittedly very nicely) treated the police and fire department in East Palestine, Ohio to a McD’s feast (while telling the cashiers he knew their menu better than they did). But on Friday night he may have gone too far, even for him.

Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters. He then took a bite out of a slice of pepperoni pizza and said, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” pic.twitter.com/KoZYAzuhma — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

After kicking off the weekend with a speech at a Republican dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, the former president chased the buzz by going to a pizza place. There he found himself surrounded by followers, who he treated to some pizza. Much like the East Palestine bit, it’s legitimately generous — maybe too generous. After all, he asked if anyone wanted his seconds.

“Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” Trump asked the crowd, who were busy shouting his surname. No one took him up on it, so he continued housing the slice.

At the dinner, Trump gave one of his rambling, free-associative addresses, where he weighed in on topics about or related to him. He vowed, if re-elected a second time, to go after Black prosecutors, like Alvin Bragg and Letitia James, for “illegal racist in reverse enforcement of the law.” He defended Clarence Thomas for failing to report gifts he received from a GOP donor who collects Nazi artifacts. And then he had some pizza.

