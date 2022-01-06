After President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack, Donald Trump didn’t waste any time firing back at the speech that clearly put the blame for the attempted coup on his shoulders for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. In fact, Trump proved Biden’s point by once again trotting out “The Big Lie” that the election was stolen from him, which is a heck of a thing to do on the anniversary of an insurrectionist attack based entirely on that false premise.

In Biden’s speech, he ripped Trump for calling his supporters true patriots. “Is that what you thought when you looked at the mob ransacking the Capitol, destroying property, literally defecating in the hallways?” Biden said in the fiery address, in which he also called Trump “a defeated former president.”

“He’s not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president.” — President Biden on Trump on 1/6 anniversary. pic.twitter.com/giPAzalHCn — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

Considering Trump canceled his Jan. 6 press conference and is still banned from Twitter, the former president was forced to respond to Biden via an email to his MAGA enthusiasts. Via Mediaite:

This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed. Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more. Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction.

Trump ended his rant by saying the Democrats now “own” January 6. “I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.” Again, another weird thing to say concerning the riot literally happened during Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally after he told the crowd to “fight like hell.” There wouldn’t even be a January 6 without him, but sure, the Democrats own it now.

You can see excerpts of Biden calling out Trump below:

“A crowd that professes their love for law enforcement assaulted those police officers. Dragged them, sprayed them, stomped on them.” — President Biden on 1/6 anniversary pic.twitter.com/ZvkNOB9VqY — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

President Biden says former President Trump’s “bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution.” “He can’t accept he lost … He lost.” pic.twitter.com/KG1VkvTop2 — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

“Governors, senators, House of Representatives. Somehow, those results are accurate. On the same ballot, was the presidential race flawed?” — President Biden hits at Trump and Republican lawmakers who deny the results of the election. pic.twitter.com/AZJ8Rvy0p5 — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

(Via Mediaite & The Recount)