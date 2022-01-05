Former President Donald Trump has angered some of his closest allies today by canceling a scheduled press conference that was supposed to be held on the anniversary of the Jan. 6th insurrection.

On his WarRoom podcast (via The Daily Beast), host Steve Bannon and Trump advisor Peter Navarro raged over the ex-president’s decision to call off a meeting with the press that was supposed to take place on the one-year anniversary following the deadly riots on Capitol Hill. The two men urged Trump to reconsider while ranting about the personnel Trump has been surrounding himself with lately, people Navarro claims aren’t true believers.

“The person who should be holding a press conference tomorrow, above anybody, pounding on the frickin’ table–particularly given [the] cesspool in Georgia, the cesspool of Arizona—is Donald John Trump,” Navarro told Bannon. “There are still too many people around Donald John Trump that are not Trumpers. He is surrounded by people who just go against his gut, and he just doesn’t trust his gut.”

Bannon, for his part, seemed to be in agreement with Navarro, bizarrely chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump” as his guest went on a tirade about how the event has been mishandled. While the two men blame bad personnel for the decision to cancel the press conference, Trump is blaming everyone from the “Fake News Media” to the “Jan 6 Unselect Committee of Democrats,” and “two failed Republicans” for his choice not to go through with the gathering.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the Jan 6 Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, Jan 15, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd!” Trump said in a press statement.

According to Axios, close friends like Senator Lindsey Graham and Laura Ingraham advised Trump to call off the event to focus on “election reform” at later planned rallies.

It sounds like Sean Hannity might have some company in the Trump dog house soon enough.

