President Trump's 'Build A Wall' Rhyming Tweet Is Predictably Being Mocked

01.23.19

Meanwhile on Twitter, President Donald Trump is still tweeting about his border wall while offering little in the way of an actual solution about reopening the United States government. As of this week, the government shutdown has endured for over one month with seemingly no end in sight.

“Great unity in the Republican Party,” Trump rambled early Wednesday morning. “Want to, once and for all, put an end to stoppable crime and drugs! Border Security and Wall. No doubt!”

“BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!” the president followed up about 10 minutes later. “This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!”

And then, just to make absolutely sure everybody got that:

Crime will fall? Really? Is that honestly the best thing he could come up with? It doesn’t even make grammatical sense — although given the source, is hardly surprising.

Obviously, nursery rhymes and poorly thought out catchphrases are not going to solve the immediate problems at hand (regardless of whether or not you “use it and pray”), such as furloughed federal employees literally waiting in food lines in Washington, D.C. like something straight out of the Great Depression.

