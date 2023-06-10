Kid Rock and Donald Trump go way back. In the early days of his presidency, Trump invited the rap-rocker, real name Robert Ritchie, to the White House. There, Ritchie alleged, Trump busted out a bunch of probably classified maps, asking him how to handle North Korea. Ritchie told this story last year in a chat with Tucker Carlson. Now that Trump has been federally indicted for his handling of classified documents, people are wondering if Kid Rock will one day be asked to take the stand.

On Friday, the Department of Justice unsealed their indictment of the former president. Among the shocking details is that Trump allegedly showed a “classified map related to a military operation” to an unnamed member of his political action committee at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club who did not have security clearance.

This person, obviously, was not Kid Rock, who is neither a representative of Trump’s PAC nor was, far as we know, at Bedminster in 2021. But because Ritchie’s story also involves Trump showing classified materials to someone without clearance, it came back in the news.

Indeed, and again, Ritchie told the story — with clear bewilderment — last year to Tucker Carlson, while Trump was still holding onto hundreds of government documents.

Remember this, now it becomes part of the prosecution evidence. Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock having a big yuck about Donald Trump showing Kid Rock secret documents. And acting like it’s such a joke. These people are morons on top of being traitors! pic.twitter.com/7SA4JKmyh2 — Mr. Reynolds (@MrReynolds52) June 10, 2023

Ritchie’s story is not part of the federal indictment, so it’s unlikely he’ll be called to testify about his longtime bud. And yet people still fantasized about that happening.

How did you dumb MAGATS not suspect Kid Rock was the spy? Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/MyAU5CjnBR — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 10, 2023

“Goes to jail for showing military secrets to Kid Rock” was in retrospect always a very possible outcome of Trump running for President https://t.co/2qz4xqpae8 — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) June 9, 2023

Buried under the lede is another shocking story: That the voice of reason between a president of the United States and Kid Rock is Kid Rock.

I like how in this scenario, Kid Rock is the level-headed one with knowledge of which sensitive information can and cannot be shared https://t.co/ScAqpaJV5c — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) June 9, 2023

Imagine being in any situation where Kid Rock is the voice of reason. https://t.co/F95VgR9djy — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) June 10, 2023

