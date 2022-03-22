Kid Rock is many things: an anti-vaxxer, the owner of a restaurant that hosted Morgan Wallen’s first show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur, even occasionally a musician. But one thing he’s not is an expert on international relations (I’m as shocked as you are). But Donald Trump treated him like one.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday night, the white trash rapper-turned-heartland rocker spoke about his 2017 visit to the White House with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent. “I was there with [Trump] one day when he ended the caliphate,” he said, referring to the Islamic State. “He wanted to put out a tweet… I don’t like to speak out of school. I hope I’m not. But… the tweet was, and I’m paraphrasing, but it’s like, you know, ‘If you ever joined the caliphate, you know, trying to do this, you’re going to be dead.’ He goes, ‘What do you think?’ [I said] ‘Awesome. I can’t add any better.’ But then it comes out and it’s… reworded and more political, to look politically correct.”

Trump also asked for “uncancelable” Kid Rock’s thoughts on North Korea.

He also said he and Trump were once “looking at maps. I’m like, you know, like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ Like I make dirty records sometimes. I do. “‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’” In four years in office, Trump both threatened and met with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un. No progress was made in ending the US standoff with the nuclear-armed dictator.

If only Trump had reached out to Uncle Kracker. He would have found a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

“I think I crawled out of the womb with both middle fingers in the air.” Watch Part 1 of our @KidRock interview: https://t.co/Ptrl9BdlCb pic.twitter.com/f40YIMQOJL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 22, 2022

(Via Guardian)