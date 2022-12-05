Donald Trump is attempting to walk back, if not lightly massage, controversial remarks he made about about the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” following Elon Musk’s anticlimactic Hunter Biden info dump. Despite being the ringleader for the Friday night event, even Musk was taken aback by Trump’s remarks. In reply to a Fox news tweet, the Twitter CEO wrote, “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”

After facing significant backlash, Trump is now blaming the brouhaha on, you guessed it, “fake news.” In a new Truth Social post on Monday, the former president came out swinging at the media for having the audacity to accurately quote him:

The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!

Of course, all it takes is one look at Trump’s original Truth Social post to see that, yes, he literally called for the termination of the Constitution so he could be handed the presidency. Here are Trump’s words verbatim:

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

Trump’s claim that he’s not trying to terminate the Constitution was also undone by his later ALL-CAPS remarks where he entirely made up his own rules about how elections should work. Or in other words, completely ignored the Constitution.

“SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE,” Trump scream-wrote. “WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!”

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)