Could it be possible that Trump’s “Truth Social” network can’t handle the truth? It sure seems like the platform is in total meltdown mode over the Jan 6 hearings. And it’s semi-understandable why the collective group’s feeling ruffled feathers. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner didn’t score points, but at least what The Kush said didn’t appear to upset them. It was when (Soon-To-Be-Former) Favorite Trump Child Ivanka threw dad under the bus that things got really rough. Ivanka looked like a “deer caught in the headlights” while admitting that she believed ex-Attorney General Bill Barr’s conclusion that there was no evidence of tangible voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In other words, she believed that her dad lost the election. This makes for an awkward family Thanksgiving, especially since Trump lashed out in response while claiming that she was “checked out” and didn’t know what she was talking about. Well, Trump also reportedly posted this on Truth Social: “The so-called ‘Rush on the Capitol’ was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen election!”

President Trump via Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/BsQ0d0PnbF — James Scully 🇺🇸 (@jimmyscully23) June 10, 2022

The delusions are running high, for sure. And don’t even mention the hearings over there unless you want to be permanently banned. Yep, that’s correct:

My Truth Social account was just permanently suspended for talking about the January 6th Committee hearings. pic.twitter.com/MBNTSNe4Z8 — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) June 10, 2022

So much for free speech from the free speech champions, right? Twitter’s full of chatter about the many people who are being banned from Truth Social for daring to mention the hearings.

Sooo Truth Social is banning people for posting January 6th updates. 😂 — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 10, 2022

Seeing a lot of folks getting banned from Trump's Truth Social for posting updates about the January 6 Committee hearings. Apparently free speech has its limits even in Trumpland. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 10, 2022

Just put out my first post on Truth social and they deleted it. Real freedom of speech champs there. — Joseph (@newsfromplanet0) June 10, 2022

Truth social is not about free speech. It’s a propaganda arm to spread falsehoods and keep his base misinformed. https://t.co/KZXnqnstKb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 10, 2022

Trump is melting down in Truth Social.

Ali Alexander is melting down in Truth Social.

Both are screaming “FAKE NEWS!!!” People are being banned for posting about Jan 6th. Seems like maybe Truth Social isn’t about freedom of speech, it’s about focusing on a lie. — Katie Porter’s White Board (@OhDangitEvie) June 10, 2022

Sooo…Truth Social is banning people for posting January 6th updates. 😂#TrumpCoupAttempt — Providential818🇺🇦 (@Providential818) June 10, 2022

Rumor has it, Truth Social, that bastion of "Free Speech," is suspending the accounts of those who dare post about the Jan 6 Committee hearings. Smells like censorship to moi. — NurseShield #VOTEBLUE (@NurseShield) June 10, 2022

Truth Social is not about freedom https://t.co/0109fs3xYs — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 10, 2022

Pretty freaking wild. 2022 is proving to be as unhinged as 2016, and will things ever calm down, politically? Your guess is as good as mine.