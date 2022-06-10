Ivanka Trump Jan 6 Hearings
Via Bloomberg on Twitter
Viral

Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Network Is Melting Down, Going Anti-Free Speech, And Banning People Who Mention The Jan. 6 Hearings

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Could it be possible that Trump’s “Truth Social” network can’t handle the truth? It sure seems like the platform is in total meltdown mode over the Jan 6 hearings. And it’s semi-understandable why the collective group’s feeling ruffled feathers. Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner didn’t score points, but at least what The Kush said didn’t appear to upset them. It was when (Soon-To-Be-Former) Favorite Trump Child Ivanka threw dad under the bus that things got really rough. Ivanka looked like a “deer caught in the headlights” while admitting that she believed ex-Attorney General Bill Barr’s conclusion that there was no evidence of tangible voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In other words, she believed that her dad lost the election. This makes for an awkward family Thanksgiving, especially since Trump lashed out in response while claiming that she was “checked out” and didn’t know what she was talking about. Well, Trump also reportedly posted this on Truth Social: “The so-called ‘Rush on the Capitol’ was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen election!”

The delusions are running high, for sure. And don’t even mention the hearings over there unless you want to be permanently banned. Yep, that’s correct:

So much for free speech from the free speech champions, right? Twitter’s full of chatter about the many people who are being banned from Truth Social for daring to mention the hearings.

Pretty freaking wild. 2022 is proving to be as unhinged as 2016, and will things ever calm down, politically? Your guess is as good as mine.

