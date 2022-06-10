Republicans love Top Gun: Maverick to the point where they argued for people to watch it instead of tuning into the January 6 hearings. Fox News is sort-of covering the event, but not showing it on air, only on streaming. And The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is grabbing the popcorn and waiting for the fireworks to begin regarding MAGA enthusiasts attempting to overthrow the government (via a coup) in defense of Donald Trump.

Well, those fireworks might be forthcoming, but to get things started, we’ve got Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner in his public comeback. Despite reports that he flew the coop (pun fully intended) when Rudy Giuliani flew off the handle and focused on a writing masterclass (or something), Jared still very much exists in this universe. And his video interview with Rep. Liz Cheney was notable for one thing: he irritated the heck out of people who forgot that he existed.

Here’s The Kush telling Cheney that he categorized White House counsel Pat Cipollone as only “whining” when he threatened to walk off the job after January 6.

Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump and Trump's son-in-law, tells 1/6 committee of his reaction to White House counsel Pat Cipollone's threats to quit over the insurrection: "I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you." pic.twitter.com/AI6FtpuCRc — The Recount (@therecount) June 10, 2022

This was quite an introduction and reemergence from the alleged slumlord.

our first Jared Kushner appearance pic.twitter.com/h4FVE1HpvL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022

Yes, Jared Kushner, former White House senior advisor and the guy who pledged to bring peace to the Middle East (this did not happen), is back. And people are annoyed as heck about it.

I’d almost forgotten how much Jared Kushner’s very existence disgusts me. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) June 10, 2022

Every rare utterance from Jared Kushner reminds you of what an arrogant, insufferable little shit he is — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 10, 2022

Holy fucking shit that Jared Kushner clip describing the White House Counsel staff’s protests as “whining.” It perfectly encapsulates Kushner’s amorality. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 10, 2022

his face is somehow even more punchable than I remembered — missk8 (@schrodingers_k8) June 10, 2022

holy fucking shit, Jared Kushner is a slimy weasel — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 10, 2022

Jared Kushner, a dipshit failson of world-historical magnitude — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) June 10, 2022

Jared Kushner said DFG was Whining! — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) June 10, 2022

Also, remember the reported $2 billion check received by Kushner? You’re not alone.

A despicable, smug, money laundering scumbag of the highest order who helped a murderer in Saudi Arabia cover up a murder so he could get $2 billion from him as later payment. https://t.co/UH4rBqjFJ9 — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) June 10, 2022

We don't talk enough about how Jared Kushner got $2 BILLION from the people who butchered Jamal Khashoggi with a bone saw. TWO. BILLION. DOLLARS. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 8, 2022

And the hearings shall continue. Enjoy!