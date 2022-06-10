Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner proved to be an unpopular addition to the January 6 hearings, which certain GOP members think you should ignore and watch Top Gun: Maverick instead. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah staunchly disagrees, and it seems that plenty of people at least tuned in to watch Ivanka Trump’s remarks on the failed MAGA coup, which did not result in the Trump diehards overthrowing the U.S. government.

Ivanka struck a different tone than her husband, who has been curiously emulating James Patterson while thinking of the future. And via Bloomberg on Twitter, here’s the (previously) favorite Trump child revealing how she had no issue believing former Attorney General William Barr, who declared that there was no sufficient evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Ivanka Trump told the Jan. 6th Committee that she accepted former Attorney General William Barr's statement saying there was no fraud sufficient to overturn the election https://t.co/YjEvScXAAd pic.twitter.com/KxQyFkAosS — Bloomberg (@business) June 10, 2022

As one user noted, there was a bit of a “deer caught in the headlights” vibe that surrounded Ivanka’s video response.

This, of course, presented questions. Those inquiries included wondering how the far-right could possibly spin this in their favor. Even more than that, some people wondered whether Don Jr. and Eric were secretly cheering at home over possibly scoring more attention from their dad after Ivanka kind-of threw him under the bus. Also, what will happen at the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving this year?

I really don't think Fox News is going to be able to counter-program Ivanka saying her father lost the election. https://t.co/ygzeQTVQBW — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) June 10, 2022

Eric & Don Jr are now fighting over who’s the new favourite Trump offspring #Ivanka https://t.co/uHuHdOzON2 — M – EL 🇬🇧🇹🇹🇧🇧 (@CrazyGoose) June 10, 2022

The favorite child didn't believe in the #biglie #Ivanka — Christopher Pamula (@PamulaGeek) June 10, 2022

Maaaan… Thanksgiving at Mar a Lago is gonna be rooooouuugh. #Ivanka #January6thCommitteeHearings — Brian J. Crowley (@BrianJCrowley) June 10, 2022

You know donald trump Jr is fist pumping right now because #Ivanka just gotten written out of the will — neganinja (@nonothing67) June 10, 2022

Oooooo #Ivanka knows it was all BS and told the #January6th committee — Lyda Astrove (@LydaAstrove) June 10, 2022

Trump’s not gonna like that ivanka clip — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 10, 2022

No questions surround this conclusion, however: this is very, very awkward for both the Trump fanbase and Ivanka.