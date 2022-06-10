Ivanka Trump Jan 6 Hearings
Via Bloomberg on Twitter
Ivanka Trump Gave A ‘Deer In The Headlights’ Admission That She Knew Her Dad Lost The Election, And People Have Questions

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner proved to be an unpopular addition to the January 6 hearings, which certain GOP members think you should ignore and watch Top Gun: Maverick instead. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah staunchly disagrees, and it seems that plenty of people at least tuned in to watch Ivanka Trump’s remarks on the failed MAGA coup, which did not result in the Trump diehards overthrowing the U.S. government.

Ivanka struck a different tone than her husband, who has been curiously emulating James Patterson while thinking of the future. And via Bloomberg on Twitter, here’s the (previously) favorite Trump child revealing how she had no issue believing former Attorney General William Barr, who declared that there was no sufficient evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

As one user noted, there was a bit of a “deer caught in the headlights” vibe that surrounded Ivanka’s video response.

This, of course, presented questions. Those inquiries included wondering how the far-right could possibly spin this in their favor. Even more than that, some people wondered whether Don Jr. and Eric were secretly cheering at home over possibly scoring more attention from their dad after Ivanka kind-of threw him under the bus. Also, what will happen at the Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving this year?

No questions surround this conclusion, however: this is very, very awkward for both the Trump fanbase and Ivanka.

