Is Donald Trump finally about to get his comeuppance? In the last month, his business has been found guilty of fraud, the Jan. 6 committee has formally referred him to the Justice Department, and one MAGA candidate after another either flamed out or underperformed, killing the GOP’s hoped-for “red wave.” Getting dragged over lame NFTs is the least of his problems. How is he taking it? Not well. He can always vent on his rinky-dink Twitter clone. But a new report by The Washington Post finds his staff struggling to keep his spirits high.

Sources say Trump is wasting away in Mar-a-Lago with nothing to do, and friends know that when there’s nothing to do, he gets restless. How to soothe the savage beast that is the 45th president of the United States? Golfing is one way. He is often accompanied on his trips around his course by one of his employees, who’s also an One America News alum. Together, they putter around on a golf cart “equipped with a laptop and sometimes a printer,” on which he’s shown “uplifting news articles, online posts or other materials.”

Are these often pro-Trump valentines from the many sycophantic “news” sites? The report doesn’t specify — but probably, as Trump doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who enjoys new stories about kittens being rescued from trees.

That’s not all. Another staffer has her own remedy for the Trump blues: She calls up his allies, begging them to call the big guy up “to boost his spirits with positive affirmations.”

One of Trump’s longtime confidants describes his Mar-a-Lago life as “sad,” adding that it’s “like a Barbie Dream House miniature.” Others point out that after four years of evading responsibility for his actions as president, his downfall might come from his behavior since leaving the White House. Al Capone got busted for tax evasion; Trump could get busted for stealing classified government documents. “Sad!” indeed.

(Via The Washington Post)