You may find this hard to believe, but Fox News host Tucker Carlson mislead his viewers. If only we had seen this coming.

During Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the testicle-tanning fanatic attributed his return to Twitter (“We’re back”) to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform for $44 billion. Carlson’s account has been locked since he made hateful remarks about Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman. The two things — Carlson being back to Twitter and Musk buying Twitter — are not related, but you wouldn’t know that from watching his show.

For 60 seconds during Tucker Carlson Tonight, a Fox News chyron framed Musk as having “unshackled” the host on Twitter. A chyron that read “MUSK BUYING TWITTER IS THE LEFT’S WORST NIGHTMARE” was replaced at 8:10 p.m. ET by one that implied Musk had set the host free from Twitter jail. “UNSHACKLED BY ELON MUSK: FREE SPEECH RESTORED; @TUCKERCARLSON BACK ON TWITTER,” a second chyron read until 8:11 p.m. ET.

As Mediaite points out, “Carlson’s Monday tweet appears to be the result of a decision to delete the Levine post, which no longer appears on his timeline.” In other words, Carlson’s account was reinstated because he deleted this tweet, not because of anything Musk did. Carlson still heaped plenty of praise on the world’s richest man.

“The reason that today’s sale of Twitter is big news — the reason it could turn out to be a pivot point in our history — is that Elon Musk does not agree with the rest of the billionaires in the tech business,” he said. “He thinks everyone should be allowed to talk.” And if you don’t like what you hear, change the subject to sexual positions.

Tucker Carlson’s social media team is implying that this has something to do with Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter but actually it’s that they just deleted the tweet for which they were suspended, which misgendered Admiral Rachel Levine: https://t.co/2e3V0ctZDj https://t.co/osOeEANQtk — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) April 26, 2022

